Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Release Date: Official Website Leaks Device's Specs

After its Xiaomi Mi Max 2 slip-up, the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 briefly showed up at the official site of the manufacturer, revealing some of its specifications and features.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)Attendants are silhouetted in front of Xiaomi's logo at a venue for the launch ceremony of Xiaomi's new smart phone Mi Max in Beijing, May 10, 2016.

Before Xiaomi was able to take the page down, Gizmochina managed to snap a screenshot of everything that was inadvertently revealed in the leak.

The Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will come with a 5.5-inch active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display, and will get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) to boot. Android Soul believes that a 4 GB and a 6 GB version will be available as well.

It was revealed that the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will come with an upgraded dual camera setup with a pair of 16 MP sensors instead of the 13 MP shooters in its predecessor.

Users will enjoy all that for long house takes to a 4,100 mAh battery, which is a little larger than the one on the Xiaomi Redmi Pro, which came with a 4,050 mAh pack.

The listed price for the 3 GB version of the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 was 1,199 Yuan, which is around $174. Needless to say, the expected 4 GB and 6 GB models will be priced higher.

GSM Arena notes that the abovementioned price tag could be for a 2 GB version of the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 and not the 3 GB, whose specs were leaked on the Xiaomi website.

The leak suggests that Xiaomi is preparing for the launch of the device, which means it won't be long before it is officially unveiled to the world.

The original was released in July so the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 is likely going to be made official in the months to come. When exactly is yet to be revealed.

Not too long ago, the Chinese tech firm also accidentally put up a page for the yet-to-be-announced Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is also now expected to be launched soon.