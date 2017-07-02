Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Specs, Release Date: 3 GB of RAM, Dual Camera Setup and More Revealed in New Leak

(Photo: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Redmi Pro.

With the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 expected to see the light of day anytime soon, a new leak has beaten the Chinese company to revealing what the device has to offer.

Gizchina has obtained a list of the specifications and features of the midranger. Based on what was revealed, it looks like there won't be much of an upgrade to expect.

The Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will reportedly come with 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) under the hood, same as its predecessor. The handset will still boast a dual camera arrangement. One will be a 12 MP Sony IMX362 sensor while the other is a 5 MP Samsung S5K4E8.

The Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will also have a selfie snapper from Samsung, which is the S5K3P8 model although there is no mention of the pixel resolution of this sensor.

Past leaks, however, suggested that it will be upgraded to 16 MP. For reference, its predecessor came with a 5 MP front-facing shooter.

The leak shows that Xiaomi is also apparently going with an LCD display for the next-generation Xiaomi Redmi Pro instead of an active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) screen, which might be bad news to some.

As far as visuals go, the latter should look more pleasing with its richer colors and deeper blacks. However, the LCD's advantage is the lack of burn-in problems.

The leak neglected to provide information on the processor that will be powering the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, but previous reports suggested it will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset as opposed to a Mediatek one, which is the brand that last year's version was equipped with.

Other rumored specs and features include a fingerprint sensor, a massive 4,500 mAh battery and a 4 GB of RAM configuration with 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB storage capacities.

With regard to the release date, Xiaomi is expected to lift the veil off the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 this month, which is the same month the original was unveiled last year.