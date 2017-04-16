Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Release Date, Specs: New Leak Reveals Pricing; RAM Configurations Detailed Too

New details about the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 have emerged, revealing the pricing to expect when it comes to one of the China-based tech firm's highly anticipated next offerings.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)Attendants are silhouetted in front of Xiaomi's logo at a venue for the launch ceremony of Xiaomi's new smartphone Mi Max in Beijing, May 10, 2016.

According to a report by My Drivers, the device will come in two variants. The first one will be priced at CNY 1,599 or around $232 while the other is at CNY 1,799, which is around $260.

A previous leak would suggest that the former should be the version of the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 with 4 GB random-access memory (RAM) paired with 64 GB storage while the latter is likely the premium version with 6 GB RAM and a whopping 128 GB memory.

The same leak suggests that the new Xiaomi Redmi Pro iteration will be equipped with the MediaTek Helio P25 processor, a high-performance chip introduced just last February.

This will make the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 quite a force to be reckoned with as this midrange chipset supports dual-camera support and an overall imaging quality improvement, which Xiaomi is expected to use.

It is rumored that the handset will come with a couple of 12 MP camera sensors on its rear. It is also being said that the selfie snapper will be a 5 MP camera.

Some reports suggest that the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will instead be powered by the MediaTek Helio X25 from last year though. This processor also has its perks including dual-camera support.

Other specs of the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 include a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display and an expandable storage courtesy of a microSD card slot. The device reportedly has Android Marshmallow preinstalled with MIUI 7.

As for the release date, no details about that aspect have been uncovered yet. However, with Xiaomi unveiling its flagship, the Mi 6, on April 19, it is likely the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will make its appearance there as well