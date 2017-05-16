Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Specs, Release Date: Xiaomi Leaks Device on Website

The Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 appeared on the official website of the manufacturer. The listing quickly disappeared, but not before eagle-eyed fans had collected the information on it.

(Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee)People stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014.

As per the leak, the Redmi Pro 2 will keep the 5.5-inch active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display that its predecessor had and will get a slight upgrade on the battery side with a 4,100 mAh battery.

It was also revealed that the second-generation Redmi Pro is trading the Helio chipsets from last year's version for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core processor.

The Redmi Pro 2 is also getting a major upgrade on the imaging department. It will have a dual camera setup on the back with two 16 MP sensors. It is certainly a step-up from its predecessor, which had a 13 MP and a 5 MP combo on the rear.

The price was also revealed to be 1,199 Yuan ($174), which Android Headlines believes is for the entry-level version that could ship with 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM). The site says 3 GB and 4 GB models should be made available as well.

The price tag is noticeably much lower than that of last year's iteration considering that the entry-level Redmi Pro was priced at 1,499 Yuan ($217).

Other specifications and features of the Redmi Pro 2 include the fingerprint scanner on the rear like the first-gen version. Users can also expect an upgrade on the front-facing camera. The original sported a 5 MP selfie snapper.

As for the design, the handset is expected to don an all-metal body and a 2.5D curved glass display, much like its predecessor so expect a sleek design even for a midranger offering.

As for the release date, the Redmi Pro 2 is expected to be released in July. The first-gen iteration was released on that month last year. That being said, Xiaomi is likely preparing for its big unveiling.