Xiaomi X1 Specs, Release Date, News: New Phone to Launch as Lanmi X1?

Reuters/Jason Lee People stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014.

New rumors circulating online have hinted that China-based phone maker Xiaomi could be launching a new line of handsets called the Xiaomi X. What's more is that Xiaomi could be introducing the Xiaomi X1, the first of this new line of phones, under a new sub-brand.

While details remain few and far between, online posts on Chinese news site Weibo claims that Xiaomi could be preparing a sub-brand to take on the rising Vivo and Oppo brands, as reported by Gizmo China.

Earlier reports spoke about a possible new line for Xiaomi, the Xiaomi X. The first phone in that lineup, the Xiaomi X1, has been teased as well, with a render leak coming out, suggesting some of the new features that the Xiaomi X1 could have, according to Android Treasure.

While the preview images have been revealed to be just third-party concept designs, more sources have come up, suggesting that the Xiaomi X1 could be moving to the phone maker's sub-brand called Lanmi, roughly meaning "Blue Rice."

Sources added that the new Lanmi X1 could come in several variants, with as many as four variants coming for each of the two main models of the new phone.

One yet-unnamed model is rumored to have a 5.5-inch display with a 2,160 by 1,080-pixel resolution, making it a notch above a Full High Definition display. This model is reported to pack a Snapdragon 660 chip, with a dual camera setup build with Sony cameras in the rear.

A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner could be coming as well. Variants of this model could have anywhere between 4 GB to 6 GB of memory, and 64 GB to 128 GB of storage.

The second main model is very much similar to the first, but it has its fingerprint sensor in the front. Like the other model, variants could have up to 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage as well.

Earlier reports have claimed that the phone could launch within the month, as new pieces of information continue to come in about the rumored device.