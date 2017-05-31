XXX Church Strengthens 'Jesus Loves Porn Stars' Campaign

XXX Church, an online ministry dedicated to helping people with porn and sex addictions, is beefing up its "Jesus Loves Porn Stars" campaign in the hopes of reaching out to more lost souls in need of a Savior.

Pixabay

Pastor Craig Gross wrote on the ministry's website that they are raising funds to print out more Bibles that carry the message "Jesus Loves Porn Stars," which they plan to hand out during porn conventions.

"I don't know about you, but when I leave this world I want to know that I made a difference; that I made an impact and changed some lives," he wrote. "Maybe it's just a need to feel like I served a purpose. Maybe it's some sort of philanthropic selfishness. Or maybe it's because that's what Jesus has called us to do: change lives."

Gross said they hand out over 2,000 copies of the Bible to men and women involved in the sex industry at every adult Sexpo all over the world. Every year, they modify their campaign with new stories, new images, and a new featured Gospel. However, the core message is still the same: "Jesus Loves Porn Stars."

Right now, they need $40,000 to manufacture 30,000 more copies of the Bible. For every $5 they receive, they get to give away three Bibles.

"This small Bible with a slogan on it that seems so counterintuitive to so many was the trigger for a long-time relationship that resulted in a changed life," he said. "Your support can make a huge difference! The type of difference Jesus has asked us all to make."

One of the persons XXX Church managed to save a decade ago is a porn star named Brittni Ruiz. She was handed the Bible at the Las Vegas AVN convention by XXX Church member Rachel Ceballos.

"When we met Brittni, we gave her a Bible that said 'Jesus Loves Porn Stars' on the cover and simply showed love to her. We got to know her and became her friend," said Gross. "Year after year and convention after convention, Rachel sowed into this relationship with no expectations. Until 7 years later when Brittni contacted us to let us know she had found Jesus!"

Ceballos earlier said that she loves handing out these Bibles because the word of God will always be more eloquent than she is.

"I may stumble over my words, but the encouragement that is inside these little books has changed the lives of the people we meet," she said. " It's the one thing I know that is alive when we hand it out. This is the most Christian thing I will say in this list, but it's true. When we hand out the word of God, it's alive and it changes lives."