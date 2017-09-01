'Yakuza 2' HD PS4 Remake News: Pre-Order Leak Prompts Sega to Confirm December Release

A leaked listing of a "Yakuza 2" HD remake for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) prompted Sega to officially announce that the release is indeed coming. The leak was spotted by active gamers at the NeoGaf forum last Aug. 25.

YouTube/龍が如く 公式 PS4 fans are anticipating the rerelease of "Yakuza 2" on HD.

The limited set for the "Yakuza 2" HD remake for the PS4 will include three discs and 10 special character cards. The package, which will come in Jet Black or Glacier White containers, will also enable gamers to download exclusive items like costumes, weapons, additional characters, themes, and avatars.

The HD remake is a first for "Yakuza 2," which originally came out for the PlayStation 2 in 2006 in Asia and 2008 in Northern America and Europe. The news follows as the remake of the first version, "Yakuza Kiwami," has been in stores since this week.

Sega, however, has yet to announce a U.S. or European HD PS4 remake release for "Yakuza 2." Fans speculate that it will follow in early 2018.

What's different about the "Yakuza 2" HD PS4 remake is its improved graphics. The game will run on the same engine that Sega used in making "Yakuza 6," which features sharper and crisper graphics that will maximize the capabilities of the console.

There will also be new scenes added to the remake. The version will have better audio as this was re-recorded while using the original voices and soundtrack.

"Yakuza" is an action-adventure and role-playing video game. It follows players as Kazuma Kiryu, a convict who was released from prison after it was proven that he did not commit a crime. "Yakuza" was well-received in its first release which gave birth to a franchise.

Sega officially announced that copies will begin selling in stores on Dec. 7 in Japan, Taiwan, and other parts of Asia for both standard and limited editions.