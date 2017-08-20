'Yakuza 6: The Song of Life' Release Date News: Final Installment in the Series Gets March 2018 Release, 2 Special Editions

(Photo: SEGA) A promotional image for "Yakuza 6."

"Yakuza 6: The Song of Life," the latest in the long-running action-adventure franchise, will be released March 20, 2018, SEGA has announced.

It is touted to be the first fully voiced "Yakuza" game with every piece of dialogue all voiced in Japanese. In this installment, Kazuma Kiryu gets out of jail, where he did three years for his past crimes.

However, he learns that his daughter Haruka is missing and wastes no time to find her in "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life." His search leads him to Hiroshima.

For those who want to get more than just the game, they can go for one of the two special editions. There is a Launch Edition, which includes a copy of "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" and a hardcover art book all for $59.99.

The other bundle is called After Hours Premium Edition, which adds in the art book, a couple of bar glasses, two coasters and two ice stones — priced $89.99.

"Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" will be the closing chapter of Kazuma Kiryu's story and ultimately, the saga, which was first launched back in 2005.

The game was already released in Japan back in December, but it is only this month that gamers in the rest of the world will get to see how the hero's story ends.

The official description for the upcoming title reads:

In Yakuza 6, Kazuma Kiryu will find out exactly how much people are willing to sacrifice for family - be those ties through blood or bond — when he investigates a series of shadowy events that involve the ones he holds closest to his heart. Fresh out of a three-year prison sentence, an older and weathered Kiryu comes to find out that his surrogate daughter, Haruka, has gone missing from the orphanage he looks after. The trail leads him to his old stomping grounds in Kamurocho, where he discovers that she has been struck by a car and now lies in a coma. To make matters worse, Kiryu learns that Haruka now has a son that he must look after. With baby in hand, Kiryu journeys to the seaside town of Onomichi, Hiroshima to unravel the truth about Haruka, her son, and a sinister secret that the Hiroshima yakuza are harboring.

Before "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" releases, fans in the west will first get their hands on "Yakuza Kiwami," a remake of the original, which will be released Aug. 29.