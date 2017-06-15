'Yakuza 6: The Song of Life' Release Date News: Gangster Franchise to Hit Western Shores Again

"Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" was recently unveiled during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). The sixth installment of the hit Japanese gangster franchise will bring players back to Tokyo's red-light district for more crime, beatdowns and cheesy errands.

Youtube/Sega Screenshot from the "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" trailer.

It's all about family on this one as someone comes after Kazuma Kiryu's adopted daughter. One would think that after five games, people should know better than to go against the Dragon of Dojima but it seems criminals just never learn.

In the English trailer released by SEGA at E3 2017, Kiryu finds out that his daughter has an infant son that he must protect. And by protect, he means bashing lowly thugs and crime bosses alike with whatever street sign is at hand or just his fists.

Along the way, there will probably be more side quests that the "Yakuza" franchise is known to feature. Players might as well just get them over with to get to the next gang confrontation.

Alongside "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life," "Yakuza Kiwami" was also revealed during the event. For those who want to relive the not-so-humble beginnings of Kiryu, this is the chance to do it in full HD glory.

Kiwami is a remake of the original 2005 "Yakuza" game for the PlayStation 2. Built from the ground up, the game comes with improved graphics as well as new features, side quests, combat updates and fully re-recorded Japanese dialogue.

The game also features an additional 30 minutes of cutscenes that give more insight to the game's plot. This will give the story more cohesion with the prequel title, "Yakuza 0."

Both games are coming to the PlayStation 4 with "Yakuza Kiwami" is set to be released on Aug. 29. It is priced at $29.99. "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" will take a little longer as it will be released in early 2018.

Be sure to catch further updates for both "Yakuza" games in the coming months.