'Yakuza: Kiwami 2' Release Date, News: 'Yakuza 2' HD Remake Confirmed, Set for December

(Photo: YouTube/SEGA) A screenshot from the "Yakuza: Kiwami 2" reveal trailer

Another "Yakuza" remake is coming to the PlayStation 4 (PS4) with "Yakuza: Kiwami 2" now officially confirmed by SEGA.

Prior to the announcement, the high-definition (HD) upgrade of "Yakuza 2" was prematurely revealed on the Taiwan PlayStation Store.

"Yakuza: Kiwami 2" will make use of the Dragon Engine, which was used on the latest and final installment of the franchise, "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life," so players can look forward to some serious visual upgrades.

Apart from improved graphics, the remake will also feature "a large number of never before told stories," per Gematsu, including a "Truth of Majima Goro" scenario in which Majima Goro also known as The Mad Dog of Shimano is playable.

"Yakuza: Kiwami 2" will also be accompanied by a new theme song performed by Japanese alternative metal band SiM and new voice acting work, making it feel new and updated.

The voice cast includes Hakuryu as Ryo Takashima, Susumu Terajima as Jiro Kawara, Houka Kinoshita as Wataru Kurahashi and Yuichi Kimura as Tsutomu Bessho.

The standard version of the "Yakuza: Kiwami 2" will cost 7,590 yen. A limited edition priced at 11,590 yen will be made available and will be packed with tons of cool in-game and physical extras.

This includes a three-disc "Kiwami" CD set — two of which centered on Kazuma Kiryu and Majima Goro, respectively and the third is a "Yakuza: Kiwami" and "Yakuza: Kiwami 2" soundtrack.

This version will also include a set of 10 business cards of the characters in the game, "various downloadable content" such as exclusive costumes and weapons, Spot-exclusive additional characters, one million in-game yen and PS4 theme and avatars.

"Yakuza: Kiwami 2" will also come in a couple of PS4 bundles. Players can choose between the Jet Black and Glacier White colors of the console.

The bundle includes the PS4 along with a "Yakuza: Kiwami 2" inspired PS4 top cover and original theme. The bundle with the 500 GB PS4 model is at 33,480 yen while the 1 TB version will be more expensive at 38,480 yen.

"Yakuza: Kiwami 2" will be out Dec. 7 in Japan. There is no word yet if it is coming to the west.