'Yakuza Kiwami 2' Remake News: Game Confirmed for December Arrival

Facebook/SEGA The HD remake of 'Yakuza Kiwami' will be released on Aug. 29.

Rumors of an HD remake of "Yakuza Kiwami 2" flooded the Internet several days ago, thanks to a listing that appeared on Taiwan's PlayStation Store. However, it has been confirmed that the game will be arriving in December.

The leaked listing was discovered and then posted on NeoGAF but it was subsequently taken down. The listing revealed that the remake of "Yakuza Kiwami 2" would run on the same engine as "Yakuza 6," have re-recorded audio and would be out on Dec. 7, 2017.

Some time after the leak came out, developer Sega confirmed the rumblings that "Yakuza Kiwami 2" would indeed be getting a high definition remake. A trailer for it was also dropped along with the announcement.

Before the news came out, many of the fans thought that the idea of an HD remake of "Yakuza Kiwami 2" did not seem totally ridiculous. After all, an HD remake of "Yakuza 0" had already been released earlier this year in the West, and an HD remake of "Yakuza Kiwami" was also due to arrive this month following a Japan release in early 2016. In the meantime, "Yakuza 6," which was also released in Japan in 2016, is set to hit store shelves in the West on March 20, 2018.

Meanwhile, for those who are unaware, "Yakuza Kiwami" follows Kazuma Kiryu, newly released from prison after taking the fall for a crime his best friend committed. Using a variety of different fighting styles, Kiryu must go through Kamurocho and find the stolen ten billion yen that belonged to his clan. He must also look for his childhood friend Yumi, who has gone missing. On top of all that, Kiryu must protect a young girl named Haruka, who is being hunted down by everyone.

The HD remake was showcased at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo. Its trailer featured action-packed fights and the betrayal from Kiryu's best friend, Akira Nishikiyama.

"Yakuza Kiwami" will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Watch the trailer below: