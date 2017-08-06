'Yakuza Kiwami' DLC Release Date: HD Remake to Get Free DLC

(Photo: SEGA) A promotional image for "Yakuza Kiwami."

"Yakuza Kiwami," which marks the return of the Dragon of Dojima in high definition, will receive free downloadable content (DLC) following its official release by the end of this month, Aug. 29 to be exact.

Sega has announced that free DLC in the form of new skins and useful items will be automatically added to the game through updates and patch releases beginning the week after the "Yakuza" remake's launch.

On Sept. 5, "Yakuza Kiwami" will get the Kiwami Fun Pack, which includes a dragon tattoo skin for Kazuma Kiryu, the modified model gun, gold plate and other recovery and medicinal health items like the Toughness Emperor, Staminan Royale, and the Tauriner ++.

Sept. 12 will mark the release of the Kiwami Street Pack, which includes a prison escapee skin for the protagonist and other helpful items such as Extra Balance Motor, Extra Slim Tires, Boost Gears, Speed Frame Plus and Stone of Enduring.

The week that will follow, "Yakuza Kiwami" players will receive for free the second Fun Pack 2 DLC, which this time comes with a black suit for Kiryu. Items include Toughness Infinity, Tauriner Maximum, Staminan Spark, Marlin Cannon and the Platinum Plate.

(Photo: SEGA) A screenshot from "Yakuza Kiwami."

The final wave of free DLC for the "Yakuza" remake will arrive Sept. 26. It is the Kiwami Street Pack 2, which gives Majima a snake skin jacket to rock.

The items in tow are Killer Bee, Godspeed Motor, Super Slim Tires, Godspeed Gears Plus, New Bumper Plate and Sacrifice Stone.

Set to offer an improved gaming experience from the 2005 original released for the PlayStation 2, "Yakuza Kiwami" will be priced at $30.

It boasts "new features and content beyond just a casual up-rez of the original game" as well as "tons of new story depth over the PS2 original, new distractions around the in-game setting of Kamurocho, added side quests, updated mechanics and combat, and much more."

Those who preorder the physical version of "Yakuza Kiwami" will get the game in a steelbook case. Digital version early birds will receive an exclusive theme featuring Nishikiyama.