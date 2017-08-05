'Yakuza Kiwami' Gets 4 Free DLC Packs After Aug. 29 Launch

"Yakuza Kiwami" will be getting a ton of free content after the game's release, Sega announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The content packs will start dropping for the game all through the month of September, after the release of the title on Aug. 29.

Sega/Yakuza Kiwami A screenshot from "Yakuza Kiwami" as featured in the action role-playing game's official Sega page.

As the remake of the original "Yakuza" for the current generation of consoles, Sega is releasing "Yakuza Kiwami" for the PlayStation 4 just as this month ends, on Aug. 29. The company has also promised four Downloadable Content (DLC) packs coming in on a weekly basis in September for the game, as IGN reports.

At least four DLC packs will be coming free for the game as update patches, meaning that players can get them added on to the base game free of charge whenever they update "Yakuza Kiwami" in the month following the title's release date.

In order to get the free goodies, though, the player will have to find and speak with Bob Utsunomiya, an in-game character dressed in a white suit. Players will have no problem spotting the green-haired man with the clown nose and makeup as he stands under the Tenkaichi Street Gate, as noted by Eurogamer.

The first DLC is called the "Kiwami Fun Pack" and will be available starting Sep. 5. After that, the "Kiwami Street Pack" launches on Sep. 12, followed by the "Kiwamu Fun Pack 2" on Sep. 19. The last pack, "Kiwami Street Pack 2," marks the last of the weekly DLC giveaway on Sep. 26.

These DLCs provide additional skins for Kiryu, giving him the "Dragon Tattoo," "Prison Escapee," and "Black Suit" costume options. The "Snake Skin Jacket," available with the last content pack, is the only skin for Majima at this time.

The content packs also add new skills, weapons, items and bonus collectibles. These DLCs are set to come free as a series of post-launch offerings from Sega after "Yakuza Kiwami" launches on Tuesday, Aug. 29, for the PlayStation 4.