'Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters' News: Everything to Know Before Autumn Release

Facebook/YokaiWatchOfficial "Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters" to arrive on Nintendo 3DS in autumn 2017

After making a spectacular comeback during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Nintendo has been treating its fans to a lot of surprises. Much activity and effort has been poured on to its game-changing Nintendo Switch, with titles making a debut on the console. However, the gaming giant does not look like it is about to forget about the 3DS with the recent announcement of "Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters."

According to Nintendo, "Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters" will make an autumn release on the 3DS. It will be exclusive to the aforementioned console, but despite this, the announcement was met with warm welcome and high anticipation. Nintendo has outlined what to expect from the game title and it includes: 12 brand-new quests, the ability to befriend 15 different Yo-Kai, new locations, and an expanded co-operative mode. Of course, there will be more adversaries and places to explore.

Players of the original two versions will also gain the ability to unlock new dungeons as soon as "Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters" detects saved data from either game. Furthermore, the release date of the highly anticipated game title is the same for those in the U.S. and those in Europe. "Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters" will be available sometime in autumn of this year.

"Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters" is also a perfect platform for new fans to get an experience of the game title. It includes all the features seen in "Yo-Kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits" and "Yo-Kai Watch 2: Fleshy Souls." Because the newest addition to the series offers a wealth of environment and features, fans should be able to understand what is going on despite not getting their hands on the previous two titles. Nintendo has also said that it is an immersive experience of the series, which should be telling of how much it packs for the gaming community.