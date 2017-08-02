'Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters' Release Date News: Game Gets September Launch for Nintendo 3DS

(Photo: Nintendo) The official logo of "Yo-kai Watch 2 Psychic Specters."

"Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters," the long-awaited new installment in the hit role-playing video game series, will be released on the Nintendo 3DS in North America and Europe on Sept. 29, Nintendo has announced.

It serves as the definitive version of "Yo-kai Watch 2" and comes a couple of years after its initial release. It promises full gaming experience from the 2014 game and tons of extra content to enrich the gameplay further.

Nintendo promises in a press release that "Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters" will treat fans with "the deepest and most immersive Yo-kai experience yet."

The game is set to offer "a wealth of enjoyment, charm and mystery for both newcomers and existing Yo-kai fans alike." This includes content from "Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits" and "Yo-kai Watch 2: Fleshy Souls." The game, of course, will have something new in store for gamers.

This includes a dozen of brand-new quests with one exploring the origins of the mysterious Darknyan, the infamous golden yellow-eyed black cat that hails from the Eerie tribe.

"Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters" will also have exclusive dungeons for owners of "Bony Spirits" and "Fleshy Souls." Those with saved data from either or both the previous versions of the game will get to meet and fight special bosses and even befriend exclusive Yo-kai.

Outside of that, there are also 15 Wicked Yo-kai — the ones who have previously only appeared as adversaries — that can be befriended by players in "Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters."

The game will also introduce a slew of brand-new locations for gamers to explore including the fantastical Gera-Gera Resort.

Last but not the least, "Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters" will also feature an expanded version of the local co-op mode of "Yo-kai Watch Blasters" minigame with powerful new bosses waiting for a showdown.