'Yomawari: Midnight Shadows' Introduction Trailer: Survival Horror Game Coming to Playstation 4, PS Vita, and PC

Nippon Ichi Software/Youtube 'Yomawari: Midnight Shadows' trailer

"Yomawari: Midnight Shadows," the sequel to Nippon Ichi Software's "Yomawari: Night Alone" has released its introduction trailer. The title was announced back in March over a year after it was first launched in Japan and will feature a new set of siblings.

"Yomawari: Night Alone" made for a heart-pumping survival horror game when it was released back in 2015. Unlike other games in the genre, fighting monsters are not an option and must be evaded to survive.

To put it simply, the game puts players in the shoes of a helpless young girl who is looking for her dog and elder sister. Despite the cartoonish graphics, it does sprinkle an air with realism knowing that the player is helpless against the creatures that lurk in the dark.

In "Yomawari: Midnight Shadows," the player story will once again follow the story of two sister. However, unlike the previous game Yui and Haru are both lost and need to find each other in the ominous night town.

Players will switch between the two girls as they wander through a town that is drastically different depending on the time of day. Players will have to rely on a flashlight as their single source of light to find items, all the while avoiding spirits that lurk around the town.

Like the original game, the heartbeat system will alert players to nearby spirits. Since the girls cannot fight, their only option is to run, hide or use items.

The game will also introduce indoor stages such as libraries and ruined houses to look for useful objects. To incorporate two interchanging stories, the map is also twice as large compared to "Yomawari: Night Alone."

For those wanting a thrilling survival horror game that requires more brains that brawn, "Yomawari: Midnight Shadows" is definitely worth a try. The game is set be released this October for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VITA, and Windows PC.