'Yooka-Laylee' First Major Update Out Now for Consoles; Playtonic Games Shares Nintendo Switch Progress

Playtonic Games has released the first major update for "Yooka-Laylee" on consoles and it boasts "more polish than Madame Tussauds' supply cupboard."

According to an announcement made on their website, Playtonic Games has rolled out an update that consists of new gameplay features. Players now have the option to skip dialogue faster while speedrunners will have the ability to bypass cutscenes. Both actions can be done by pressing Y. But perhaps the most exciting feature of them all is the new optional camera mode, which "gives players full control of where it's pointed."

Playtonic Games released a long list of what the update entails. Some of them include new music in the pause menu, small changes to arcade game design, a new speech volume option, transformation control improvements, improved first-person aiming controls, improved flying controls, improvements made on performance and audio, an improved Rampo boss fight and other minor design changes.

The update also brings with it some bug fixes, including issues with direction, disappearing graphics, saved games, various sound effects, getting stuck, translations, unlocking achievements, limited jump heights and the Arcade Camera.

This first major update was made available for consoles only, which means PC players will have to wait for theirs. On the bright side, Playtonic Games revealed that these same improvements will be heading to the PC "soon," though the developer did not reveal an exact release date. These changes were made by Playtonic Games based on player feedback, which goes to show that the studio pays attention to its fans.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players have been enjoying the game thus far, but Nintendo Switch players have been feeling rather left out. Thankfully, Playtonic Games has also provided an update on the Nintendo Switch version of the game, as it released a photo of "Yooka-Laylee" on the hybrid console. They revealed that a release date will be announced once everything has been ironed out.