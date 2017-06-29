'Yooka-Laylee' Patch Update Improves Camera System; Update Included in Nintendo Switch Release

Playtonic Games' "Yooka-Laylee" is getting its first major update. The update includes bug fixes that address issues encountered by players, including the camera.

The new "Yook-Laylee" update has an optional camera mode that gives players complete control over the camera's positioning. Most players took issue with the game's camera system.

The changelog as seen on Eurogamer includes "performance improvements to various camera transitions at the introductory cut scene." It also includes improved camera positioning in particular aspects of the game such as locking the camera in place after completing the Gravity Room challenge and turning off the isometric camera option after the player leaves Brreeeze Block's room in the Icymetric Palace in Glitterglaze Glacier.

Aside from changes in the camera system, the update also allows users to skip cutscenes. New music during the pause menu and shorter voice effects has also been added.

The Hivory Towers, which was tricky for players because of how vast it was, has been fixed. With the update, any Pagies players will collect will now be indicated with signposts in order to lead players to entry points into new worlds.

The new "Yooka-Laylee" update coincides with Steam's Summer Sale. Around this period, Steam can download "Yooka-Laylee" for only $30, GameSpot reported. The sale will run until July 5.

"YookA-Laylee" is also available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Although the update is only for the PC version of the game, Playtonic Games said it is working on an update for these consoles and they are expected to come out "in the coming weeks."

The upcoming Nintendo Switch version of the game will include the tweaks and improvements made available under the "Yooka-Laylee" PC update.

Playtonic announced on their Twitter page that they are entering the testing phase for the Nintendo Switch and that a final release date for "Yooka-Laylee" on Switch should be announced soon.