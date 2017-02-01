'Yooka-Laylee' Release Date, News: Game Is All Set for April 11 Launch; Nintendo Switch May Be Close to a Done Deal

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

One of the most-anticipated games for 2017 is Playtonic Games' "Yooka-Laylee," a 3D platformer game that operates on simple objectives within a vibrantly designed environment. Being one of the fan favorites, players will have even more to celebrate as the game is now prepared for its launch.

Playtonic Games official website "Yooka-Laylee" has gone gold, just in time for its April release.

On the game's official website, the creators of the Kickstarter-funded title have announced that the game has gone gold, which means it is officially finished with development and ready for release. It will only be a matter of time until backers and gamers who preordered it get their hands on the re-imagination of the classic genre.

The said announcement has indeed pleased a lot of fans who are following the progress of the game. Consistently, a lot of gamers are also asking if there are any updates to the game possibly being ported to the Nintendo Switch, to which Playtonic Games mentioned they are excited about as well.

That being said, it looks like the progress on porting it to Nintendo's hybrid gaming device may be coming along nicely. It wasn't stated definitively, but a reminder on Kickstarter is giving clues about the Nintendo Switch port development. It tells backers that they can make adjustments on which platform they'd like to play the game, which includes the raved about Nintendo gaming console/handheld.

Nonetheless, players will just need to wait for its much-awaited Switch support. "We continue to work closely with Nintendo on plans for a Nintendo Switch version of 'Yooka-Laylee' and more details will be revealed in the future," the reminder says.

The game is considered to be one of the most successful Kickstarter-funded titles. With an initial goal of £175,000 ($220,000), the title got a whopping £2,090,104 ($2,623,000) worth of pledges from a total of 73,206 backers since it started development.

"Yooka-Laylee" is slated for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms on April 11, 2017.