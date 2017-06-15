'Yoshi' Game Release Date News: Iconic Dinosaur Coming to the Nintendo Switch

"Yoshi," a new game starring the anthropomorphic dryosaurus dinosaur from the "Mario" franchise, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game was revealed during the Nintendo Spotlight at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

YouTube/Nintendo Screenshot from the "Yoshi" E3 2017 trailer.

According to Epic Games spokesperson Dana Cowley, the game will be made using the Unreal Engine. Ditching the fabric, literally, from "Yoshi's Wooly World," the new game will opt for a handcrafted style that that looks similar to "Paper Mario."

A trailer was also included in the reveal, showing the dinosaur following Mario's example by collecting coins and stomping Shy Guys. To put it simply, the game looks like a typical platformer sprinkled with a little dino twist. Of course, no "Yoshi" game would be complete without him munching on bad guys and hurling them at each other.

It has been two years since "Yoshi's Wolly World," the last game about the dinosaur, was released. And just this year, the game was ported to the Nintendo 3DS as "Poochy and Yoshi's Woolly World." With a myriad of "Mario" themed games flooding E3 2017, it is nice to see a game based on the franchise's supporting characters instead.

And speaking of "Mario" games, Nintendo also demonstrated the gameplay of other titles coming to the Switch, particularly "Super Mario Odyssey." Nintendo for America chief operations officer Reggie Fils-Aime said prior to the event that the Nintendo Spotlight would focus heavily on "Odyssey" as well as other Switch titles to be released in 2017 and 2018.

With so many titles unveiled during the event, expect more details to come out in the weeks following E3 2017. The company is set to reveal more details about their games during their Nintendo Treehouse livestream. The two-day event will likely reveal more details about the upcoming titles that weren't included in their E3 Spotlight.

"Yoshi" is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch in early 2018.