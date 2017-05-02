'Young Justice' Season 3 Release Date: Third Season to Debut in 2018 on New Digital Platform

"Young Justice" fans will be happy to know that a release has already been set for the long-awaited third season of the animated superhero series. Unfortunately, they will have to wait until 2018.

Facebook/YoungJusticeDC'Young Justice' season 3 will debut in 2018.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, "Young Justice" season 3 will debut on a new streaming service from Warner Bros and DC Entertainment. The direct-to-consumer digital platform will be launched next year, alongside "Young Justice" and a new live-action series from Greg Berlanti and Akiva Goldsman called "Titans."

It has also been revealed that "Young Justice" will premiere under a new title, "Young Justice: Outsiders." Fans may recall that "Young Justice" aired for two seasons on Cartoon Network before being canceled. Then, last year, it was announced that the series had been revived and picked up for a third season following multiple online campaigns to bring the show back.

Khary Payton, who voices Aqualad on the show, recently teased the third season on his Twitter account. One of his tweets refers to "the fallen," which Nerdist speculates is referring to Wally West (aka Kid Flash). It can be recalled that the heartbreaking finale of season 2 saw Wally disappearing into the Speed Force after running with the Flash and Impulse while trying to save the world.

It is widely believed that Wally will come back from the Speed Force in season 3, and the same publication lays out the possibilities on how this can be done, taking inspiration from the comic books.

Apart from Wally, other members of the team are also expected to return, including Aqualad, Superboy, Robin, Miss Martian and many more. There has also been talk of a new villain, Darkseid, challenging the young heroes in season 3.

Season 3 will also tackle meta-human trafficking, as reported by Deadline, which is deemed as the team's "greatest challenge" yet.

A specific release date has yet to be set for "Young Justice" season 3.