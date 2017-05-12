Young Mom Writes Powerful Post That Every Scared, Pregnant Teen Needs to Read

Teenage pregnancy is one of the most difficult experiences any young woman can go through. They often go through mental stress, physical changes and a number of emotions like fear, shame, and anxiety. Most of all, they feel alone with no one to turn to, which is why many of them opt to have an abortion.

A young mother who went through those difficulties felt the urge to share her experience in overcoming that difficult phase in her life. Teenage pregnancy is prevalent in the U.S. that in 2015 alone, 229,715 babies were born to women aged 15–19 years.

In a blog post for Secular Pro-Life Perspectives, 23-year-old Erica Shupe narrated the hardships she experienced, including being disowned by her guardian. However, instead of surrendering in defeat, she got all the help she could get and took advantage of programs for young women like her.

Erica was a bubbly 11th-grader with dreams of becoming a nurse before proceeding to medicine. All these were shattered when she learned she was pregnant at 16. How will she tell her grandmother who raised her? What will the kids at school say? What will happen to her dreams? It seemed her life was ruined.

Her grandmother became pregnant when she was 15 and dropped out of school in the eighth grade, which was why she had high hopes for Erica. She was quite disappointed upon learning what happened that she never spoke to her granddaughter throughout her pregnancy.

But life had to go on. Erica participated at the Pregnancy Resource Center's program wherein pregnant teenagers get paid by watching parenting videos. She used the money to buy bottles, clothes, and a stroller, and stock on diapers. The organization also provided pre-natal consultations and ultrasound for free.

Upon the advice of school counselors, Erica took an online course that helped her graduate before she gave birth. She also availed of the Food and Nutrition Service's Supplemental Nutrition Program which helps pregnant women, new mothers, infants and young children eat well and stay healthy.

In her post, Erica listed a number of links to resources that help pregnant teenagers, including housing support, medical insurance, and college scholarships. "I'm now 23 with three children, I'm married and have a rewarding job. No matter what the obstacle is you're going through, you can get through it without abortion," she wrote.