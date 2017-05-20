'Young Sheldon' Air Date, News: First Trailer Previews Iain Armitage as 9-Year-Old Sheldon Cooper

The first trailer for "Young Sheldon," the prequel series that follows a 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper from "The Big Bang Theory," was recently released by CBS. And needless to say, its lead, Iain Armitage, does a good job of portraying the character fans all know and love.

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS'Young Sheldon' premieres this fall on CBS.

The first look video is over five minutes long and features Armitage as young Sheldon in all sorts of situations. Sheldon is only 9 years old but is already in high school, which his brother is not so happy about because they are in the same class. His twin sister, Missy (Raegan Revord), is as sassy as ever. It can be recalled that Missy made an appearance on "The Big Bang Theory" and was played by Courtney Henggeler.

The trailer opens with young Sheldon playing with trains, as the voice of older Sheldon (Jim Parsons) narrates in the background. The show is set in 1989 in East Texas, which Sheldon has pointed out time and again on "The Big Bang Theory."

The rest of young Sheldon's family is introduced, including his religious mother, Mary, played by Zoe Perry. Interestingly, Perry is the real-life daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who portrays Mary on "The Big Bang Theory."

It is clear that the rest of young Sheldon's family find his intellect a little overwhelming or weird. It is also revealed that even at such a young age, Sheldon is already a germophobe, refusing to hold his family's hands at the dinner table when they say grace.

The high school scene intimidates the young genius. He quickly points out everything that is wrong with the system and the people who inhabit it, including his own teachers. Mary's protective nature also comes to light in the trailer, as well as Sheldon's relationship with his father, George (Lance Barber).

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Parsons, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, explained their decision to cast Armitage in the lead role. "There's something about Iain that just pops immediately," he told the news publication.

"Young Sheldon" premieres this Sept. 25, 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Watch the trailer below: