'Young Sheldon' News, Air Date: CBS Announces Special September Premiere; Spinoff to Air Thursdays in November

"Young Sheldon" will make its special premiere on Monday, Sept. 25, but the spinoff to "The Big Bang Theory" take its regular place not long after that.

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS'Young Sheldon' premieres in September on CBS.

CBS just announced its fall schedule, which included both "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon," among other shows. The two situational comedies will arrive on Sept. 25, with the 11th season of "The Big Bang Theory" airing at 8 p.m. followed by "Young Sheldon" at 8:30 p.m.

However, both "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" will not stay in the Monday time slot. Come November, the two shows will go back to their regular slot, which is on Thursdays on the same time as before, with one following the other.

In May, CBS gave viewers a peek at the upcoming spinoff series, which stars Iain Armitage as the titular character. The trailer provided a lot of things to look forward to, including meeting Sheldon's family.

His mother, Mary, is played by Zoe Perry. For those who are unaware, Perry is the real-life daughter of Laurie Metcalf, the actress who plays Mary on "The Big Bang Theory." Sheldon's father, George, is played by Lance Barber. Sheldon also has two siblings: an older brother named George Jr. (Montana Jordan) and a twin sister named Missy (Raegan Revord).

Set in 1989 in East Texas, Sheldon will be navigating his time in high school, despite only being 9 years old. Fans also discover that Sheldon has had a fascination with trains from a young age. Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon on "The Big Bang Theory," provides the voiceover narration.

The young Sheldon has the same quirks and social difficulties as the older Sheldon when fans first met him in season 1 of "The Big Bang Theory." The older Sheldon has changed quite a bit in recent seasons due to character development.

"Young Sheldon" has a special premiere on Monday, Sept. 25, 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS. It will take its regular time slot on Thursday, Nov. 2 on CBS, still at the same time.