'Young Sheldon' News: 'Big Little Lies' Child Actor Portrays Titular Role; First Trailer Gets 22 Million Views

The first trailer of "Young Sheldon," the upcoming prequel spin-off to "The Big Bang Theory," confirmed that "Big Little Lies" child actor Iain Armitage plays the titular role. Meanwhile, the video preview racked up over 22 million views.

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBSPromotional image for the upcoming CBS spin-off "Young Sheldon."

Armitage's casting had already been confirmed long before the first trailer's release. However, the preview of the upcoming show just proved how the child actor's portrayal of the younger version of Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parson on "The Big Bang Theory," is on point and feels very familiar to fans of the long-time running CBS sitcom.

CinemaBlend even commented that Armitage's portrayal of his character was a "Saturday Night Live-worthy" impersonation of Sheldon.

According to Deadline, NBC reported during the network's recently concluded Upfront event in New York City that the "Young Sheldon" trailer had already gathered 22 million views from YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. At the time, the trailer had just been uploaded on the said social media platforms.

The trailer also confirmed that "Young Sheldon" will mainly feature the part of the protagonist's life when he was 9 years old and was accelerated to high school because of his intelligence.

"Young Sheldon" brings fans of the franchise back to 1989, to Sheldon's hometown in East Texas, where the boy seems to act way beyond his age.

Fans have also gotten a glimpse of how the young Sheldon seems yet to find a circle of people where he fits in since he is too smart for his siblings and his high school classmates.

Mixing a 9-year-old kid in a school filled with teenagers acting their age do not go so well, as can be seen in the trailer. Just as he was about to be introduced by his teacher, the young Sheldon pinpoints how each of his classmates (and teacher) are breaking the school's set of rules.

However, on a good note, at the latter part of the trailer, fans saw how Sheldon managed to create a lovely connection with his parents.

Aside from Armitage, other cast members of "Young Sheldon" include Zoe Perry, who plays his mother Mary Cooper; Lance Barber as Sheldon's father named George; Raegan Revord as his twin sister Missy; and Montana Jordan as his older brother George Jr. who also goes to the same class.

"Young Sheldon" premieres Sept. 25.