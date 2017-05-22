'Young Sheldon' News, Release Date: First Trailer Features Iain Armitage as Young Sheldon

CBS has shared the first trailer of the upcoming "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off, titled "Young Sheldon." Iain Armitage stars as the titular character, the younger form of the eccentric physicist-to-be Sheldon Cooper.

"Young Sheldon" follows the life of Sheldon Cooper, who at the age of nine has entered high school. The show features how this brilliant young mind, who has zero social skills, fares in school.

He typically alienates kids his age, as well as teachers, by boasting about his intelligence. As revealed in the teaser of "Young Sheldon," he irritates his teachers by questioning their intelligence and pointing out their flaws.

Sheldon is portrayed by Jim Parsons in the original series. The actor serves as executive producer and narrator in "Young Sheldon." Parsons also mentors Armitage on playing young Cooper. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Armitage reveals a few of the tips that Parsons gave him.

"Say this line a little differently because Sheldon would think of it differently," he says. Raegan Revord, whose role has yet to be revealed, shares that Parsons told him not to smile.

Parsons confirms what Revord told the news outlet. He shares, "I know you want to smile and laugh and be nice to people. Don't. Don't do that anymore."

Another interesting fact about "Young Sheldon" is that "Scandal" actress Zoe Perry has been cast to play the role of Sheldon's religious mother, Mary Cooper. Perry is the real daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who portrays the role on "The Big Bang Theory."

Unlike the original series, "Young Sheldon" will be filmed with a single camera. It will also not have a laugh track, which most sitcoms usually utilize. In terms of production, both shows vary in style. However, the show's humor is just about the same.

"Young Sheldon" is slated to premiere sometime in the fall.

