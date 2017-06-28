'Young Sheldon' Premiere Date, News: Iain Armitage Reveals Jim Parsons Helped Him Prepare for His Role

"Young Sheldon" lead star Iain Armitage has been getting acting tips from none other than the original Sheldon himself, Jim Parsons.

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBSPromotional image for the upcoming CBS spin-off "Young Sheldon."

The spin-off for CBS's massively popular comedy "The Big Bang Theory" is all set for its debut this fall. Set in 1989, the series follows 9-year-old genius Sheldon Cooper's (Armitage) life as he prepares to enter high school.

On Friday, Armitage spoke with PEOPLE to discuss his role as the quirky physicist's younger version. During the interview, the child actor revealed that Parsons gave him advice on how to properly portray his character.

"He's like, 'I know you might think of it this way, but he [Sheldon] might think of it that way.' It can be from the smallest thing to the biggest change," Armitage shared. "It's very interesting, but he has a lot of great tips."

Since the trailer for the show has been released, Armitage's performance as Sheldon has already been applauded by loyal fans and critics. The 8-year-old is popularly known for his performance in HBO's "Big Little Lies" as Jane Chapman's (Shailene Woodley) troubled son, Ziggy. Viewers who saw his impressive acting chops are now looking forward to how he will stretch his comedic muscles for his new role.

"Young Sheldon" features the titular character's struggles as he skips four grades and moves on to high school. It also explores the Cooper family dynamic and how everyone deals with his gift. Sheldon's living but strict mother is played by Zoe Perry, the daughter of "The Big Bang Theory's" Laurie Metcalf.

Although it's not her first time to play as her mother's younger version, Perry told The Hollywood Reporter that she still worked hard to prepare for the role. "I definitely went back and rewatched her scenes because I wanted to make sure that I was in at least the ballpark," the actress explained. "I wanted to remind myself what she sounded like and what her posture was and different tricks like that."

"Young Sheldon" premieres Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.