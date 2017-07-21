'Young Sheldon' Premiere Date, Spoilers: Annie Potts to Play Meemaw; Zoe Perry on How She Prepared for Mary's Character

Annie Potts has been tapped to play Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) favorite person, his Meemaw. Meanwhile, Zoe Perry revealed how she prepared to take the role of Mary, which her mother, Laurie Metcalf, portrays in "The Big Bang Theory."

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS "Young Sheldon" has cast Annie Potts as Meemaw.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Potts will be playing a younger version of Sheldon's Meemaw in the spin-off series, "The Young Sheldon." The character was portrayed by June Squibb in season 9 of "The Big Bang Theory."

Meemaw has always been portrayed as the perfect grandmother who bakes Sheldon's favorite cookies and sings "Soft Kitty, Warm Kitty" whenever it's time for bed. However, the spin-off series will reveal that Meemaw is not as innocent as everyone thinks.

Potts' character is described as "foul-mouthed" and "hard-drinking." But despite her bad habits, Meemaw is also supportive of Sheldon's unique gifts, which is probably why she's his favorite.

Meanwhile, Perry revealed how she prepared to take on the role of Mary, Sheldon's mother.

During a CTV presentation in Toronto, the actress shared that she watched her mother portray the role in the original series.

"I definitely went back and rewatched her scenes because I wanted to make sure that I was in at least the ballpark," the actress said.

Perry added that she wanted to make sure that her portrayal of a young Mary is similar to how her mother acted out the original version.

"I wanted to remind myself what she sounded like and what her posture was and different tricks like that. But then because it's a totally different period, it was a fun exploration to ask where would she be at this stage of her life with these three little ones? So it allowed me the opportunity to kind of just see as I went," explained Perry.

The actress also said that playing the role of Mary will enlighten her on what it takes to be a mother to a gifted and sometimes difficult kid like Sheldon.

The premiere episode of "Young Sheldon" is set to debut on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS. The spin-off will then move to its regular schedule every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EDT.