'Young Sheldon' Release Date, Spoilers: Will Fans See Sheldon's Father Die?

"Young Sheldon" fans are already clamoring for answers on whether George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) will die in the prequel spin-off. The series follows the childhood of "The Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his journey as a young boy from Texas to the quirky genius everyone knows and love.

Back in season 7 of "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon off-handedly remarked to Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) that his father died when he was just 14. This particular piece of information has piqued the interest of fans with the series' spin-off set to premiere next month.

The prequel will feature a 9-year old Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) life when he was still in Texas. This means that fans will definitely see Sheldon's father, George, in the first season.

Not much is known about George other than he is already deceased. Sheldon's mother Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf) rarely talked about him and even criticized her husband.

This has led fans to believe that George's death will be featured in the show, possibly in a later season. Some are already expecting a sad turn for "Young Sheldon" despite the premiere still a month away.

In response to this, executive producer Chuck Lorre told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that George's death isn't a certain thing for the show. He clarified that they don't have to follow exact timelines and that one season doesn't have to amount to a year.

Maybe fans will see Sheldon lose his father, maybe not, they will just have to wait and see. The series centers on Sheldon's childhood and probably won't delve into his teenage years.

But whether he dies in the series or not, Lorre said he wants to paint a much better picture of George Cooper Sr. in the show. He wasn't talked about much by his family and the upcoming series will seek to amend that and let fans know what kind of person he was.

"Young Sheldon" is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.