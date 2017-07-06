'Young Sheldon' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Child Genius to Learn Important Lessons About Life in 'The Big Bang Theory's' Upcoming Spinoff Series

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Promotional banner for CBS’ upcoming comedy series “Young Sheldon"

What began as a mere idea passed along by actor Jim Parsons to the producers of "The Big Bang Theory" is now an upcoming comedy series that even bears a premiere date. "Young Sheldon" is finally happening, but can the 9-year-old genius match up to the comedic success of his older self?

The year is 1989, and nine-year-old Sheldon, played by Iain Armitage, has just skipped four grades to start high school right alongside his less-intellectual older brother, George Cooper, Jr. (Montana Jordan). His twin sister Missy Cooper (Raegan Revord), however, is only too happy to be in fourth grade without having to deal with Sheldon's no-nonsense intellect and strict adherence to the rules.

High school is a completely new world. Sheldon's mother, Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry), has cause to worry about her son possibly getting bullied and stuffed in a gym bag. But Sheldon confidently navigates through his first day, doing what he knows best: telling people off for breaking the grooming and dress codes. He may have also made his teachers feel unqualified for their jobs with his unfiltered comments about their credentials.

But that's just how young Sheldon is. Before he grew up to be the train-loving theoretical physicist in "The Big Bang Theory," he was really just a boy trying to make sense of the world.

In a touching scene shown in the first look trailer for the series, Sheldon's father, George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber), talks to his son about the benefit of letting a few things slide. He lost his previous job because he ratted on some rule breakers. This is the point when young Sheldon learns that justice is not always served the way it's supposed to be. He also feels a deeper affinity for his father for opening up to him.

Later on, at the dinner table, Sheldon, who would wear mittens during mealtime prayers so as not to catch germs when the family members hold hands, took his mitten off and touched his father's hand for the first time.

Adult Sheldon (Parson) may know a lot about mathematics and science, but everything else about life is something he's only about to learn from his family in 1989 East Texas.

"Young Sheldon" will have its special series debut on Monday, Sept. 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET, following the premiere of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11. It will debut on its regular time period on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.