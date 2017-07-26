'Younger' Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers: Liza Becomes Closer to Charles as Maggie Gets in Big Trouble

Facebook/youngertv Promotional banner for TV Land's comedy drama series, "Younger."

In the aftermath of Belinda's (Lois Smith) untimely death, Millennial finds itself in need of a new romance author fast. And who better to find this new writer than the newly promoted associate editor, Liza (Sutton Foster), on the next episode of the comedy drama series, "Younger"?

According to the official synopsis for the episode, Liza will be on a hunt for a quick replacement for Belinda, one of the publication's more successful writers. This task will also bring her closer to Charles (Peter Hermann). Will their time together finally lead to a long overdue romance, or will it only make Liza realize just how much she needs Josh (Nico Tortorella) back in her life?

The official trailer teases a confrontation between Liza and Josh, where Josh finally gets the chance to ask Liza why she had to kiss Charles. To this, Liza replies, "Some part of me needed to blow things up."

Josh does not seem convinced, but Liza humbling herself up like this just might gain some merit. Will the two of them finally kiss and make up, or could this be nothing more than a conversation they needed to get out of the way so that they can both have proper closure?

On the other hand, Liza's best friend, Maggie (Debi Mazar), gets in big trouble when she slashes an art competitor. In the trailer, she will even tell Liza about the stash she's been keeping for bail money, just in case things get out of her hand.

Kelsey (Hilary Duff), for her part, will still be finding herself caught between dating Zane (Charles Michael Davis) and potentially signing over an author from his publication. Also, it seems that she does not trust Josh's new girl, Montana (Meredith Hagner). Could this distrust be warranted, or is she only feeling bad because of how Liza and Josh's relationship ended?

"Younger" season 4 episode 5, titled "The Gift of Maggie," airs on Wednesday, July 26, at 10 p.m. EDT on TV Land.