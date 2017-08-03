'Younger' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Charles Confesses Feelings for Liza; New Author Brings Something Unexpected

Charles (Peter Hermann) has finally admitted his longing for Liza (Sutton Foster). Meanwhile, in episode 7, Liza finds a new author that will bring something unexpected to the table.

Previously on "Younger" season 4 episode 6, titled "A Close Shave," Kelsey (Hilary Duff) began a fake Twitter war with Zane Anders (Charles Michael Davis), a competing editor that she has been flirting with.

The fake feud fed onto their attraction for each other and gained exposure for their recent projects. However, it caused Empirical Press to lose one of their highest-selling authors, getting Kelsey in trouble with Charles.

Though angry at Kelsey, Charles finally opened up about his feelings for Liza. However, it appears that Charles is still giving Liza space to process her breakup with Josh (Nico Tortorella) and fall out with Kelsey. So, it might take a while for Charles to actually take Liza out on a date.

Meanwhile, Liza will find a new author in episode 7, titled "Fever Pitch."

According to the episode listing from Zap2it, the author will give Liza a pitch that will take a surprising direction. It is still uncertain whether this unexpected turn of events will be good for Liza or not.

Also on the next episode, Kelsey will avoid getting pounded by Charles for losing an important author because of the fake Twitter feud. To make sure that she will be unreachable, Kelsey will go on a trip upstate with Josh and Lauren (Molly Bernard).

Meanwhile, "Younger" has been portraying a pansexual character on television through Bernard, which the actress enjoys doing. Bernard shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter what she loves about playing her character.

"Lauren is completely non-judgmental and is a unicorn of a person," the actress said.

Bernard also added that she likes how even Lauren's parents accept her "as a pansexual and not as a straight woman."

Catch "Younger" every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EDT on TV Land.