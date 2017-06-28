'Younger' Season 4: Hilary Duff Teases What to Expect

Hilary Duff is known for a lot of things. From her role in the classic Disney series "Lizzie McGuire" to her character today as Kelsey Peters in "Younger," the actress has shown there are many things fans can expect from anything that features her talents. In a recent interview, Duff has primed the fans on what to expect from the fourth season of "Younger."

Facebook/youngertv"Younger" to feature more conflicts in season 4

The finale of "Younger" season 3 featured Liza (Sutton Foster) coming clean about all the lies she has been weaving in and out through seasons one to three. The episode did not show how Kelsey reacted to Liza's confession, which is where "Younger" season 4 will kick things off.

"There's a lot more conflict," Duff shared in an interview with AOL Entertainment. "At first she's shocked, then it's hurt, then it's anger. So, it was three clear stages of that and she doesn't know how she will react. It all happens together in an authentic way."

"Younger" season 4 is expected to be stressful not only for Kelsey but also for the viewers, who will come along for the roller-coaster ride of emotions that she will have to face. Although some parts of the forgiving process are up to Liza's actions from this point forward, Kelsey will also have to play a part if she wants to preserve the friendship they have forged in the last three seasons.

Meanwhile, Molly Bernard's character, Lauren, will continue on with how she has been in the previous seasons: unapologetic and refreshingly hilarious. With Lauren in tow, the tension between Kelsey and Liza could be lightened up when it matters.

For those wanting to catch up with the series, especially since it has been renewed for season 5, Duff aptly summarizes the entire point of it all in an interview with MTV.

"You can evolve and redefine who you are and what you want at any age," Duff explained. "It's about not getting too stuck where you are, because we're always allowed to evolve, and trying to have fun when you do it. It doesn't have to be so serious and so stressful all the time."