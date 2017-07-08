'Younger' Season 4 Spoilers: Hilary Duff Hints Kelsey Will Soon Forgive Liza

Facebook/youngertv Promotional image for TV Land's "Younger."

Hilary Duff hints that her character, Kelsey Peters, will soon forgive her friend and co-worker, Liza Miller (Sutton Foster).

In a recent interview, Duff told Variety: "To be honest, I don't think this is too big of a spoiler — obviously she forgives her." The actress added that she does not know how things will turn out in the show if the girls will not get back together as friends. However, she also hinted that it will not be easy and it could take a lot of "rebuilding" to fix Kelsey and Liza's friendship.

Duff added that along the way in season 4, Kelsey will see through Liza's reason why she needed to lie about her age. But the actress said it would take "something pretty dramatic happening" before Kelsey can realize that, especially since her character thinks that Liza's lies have risked other people's lives.

In the end, Duff said: "But they move past it, and then that's where the humor sinks in."

The first two episodes of "Younger" season 4 have already been released, but Kelsey and Liza are nowhere close to getting back on good terms yet.

However, the synopsis for the third episode, called "Forged in Fire," hints that Kelsey and Liza's feud might soon end. According to spoilers, the old friends will "reach breaking point at a work retreat" they will attend. Later in the episode, viewers can expect to see Liza receive "news that changes everything."

"Younger" is a comedy-drama series based on a same title novel written by Pamela Redmond Satran. The story revolves around Liza and her struggle of landing a better working career in a publishing company — which she realized is not easy for a 40-year-old single mom.

Liza's lie of the lifetime started when she met 26-year-old Josh (Nico Tortorella) who works as a tattoo artist and was convinced that Liza was the same age as him. Liza continues to lie about her age, even at her workplace, especially to her co-worker Kelsey who later on became her friend. But by the end of season 3, Liza's lies were revealed.

"Younger" season 4 airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EDT on TV Land.