'Younger' Season 4 Spoilers: Liza and Kelsey Get Back in the Dating Game

'Younger' season 4 airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on TV Land.

The upcoming episode of "Younger" season 4 will see Liza (Sutton Foster) and Kelsey (Hilary Duff) getting back in the dating game.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "In the Pink," states that Liza and Kelsey will try to throw their hats into the dating world once again. They are both single and believe that it is time to get back out there. However, they will soon find out that dating is not what it is all cracked up to be, resulting in complications.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opened with Liza admitting that she felt good about flirting with someone without lying to them. Kelsey suggested stalking the man online, but Liza thought that it was too "creepy." Kelsey said otherwise and described it as dating. They then met Zane Anders (Charles Michael Davis), and Liza thought he was attractive. Kelsey encouraged her to move on since Josh (Nico Tortorella) was obviously doing the same.

The previous episode saw Liza and Kelsey becoming good friends after a trip to the woods. And while they have not exactly been the best of friends, series creator Darren Star previewed that their bond will continue to grow.

Their attempt to become one with nature started on the wrong foot, with Kelsey getting on Liza's nerves. However, by the time they were on their way home, Liza received Caitlin's (Tessa Albertson) messages and Kelsey realized that she misjudged her.

"That's where everything finally landed for Kelsey — why Liza did what she did. It's something that Liza could have ever explained. It's something Kelsey had to come to understand," Star told TVLine. "They may relate to each other a little differently, but [Liza's lie] won't continue to be an issue for them. It's like a friend who comes out about their sexuality; it might surprise you at first, but then you don't even think about it."

