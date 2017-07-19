'Younger' Season 4 Spoilers: Liza Tries to Find a New Lover

Facebook/youngertv Promotional image for TV Land's "Younger."

Now that Liza (Sutton Foster) and Kelsey (Hilary Duff) have patched things up in their friendship, they both think it is time to go back to the dating scene.

In a trailer for the upcoming episode of "Younger" season 4, best friends Liza and Kelsey were seen making a pact to help each other find new boyfriends, especially for Liza.

The video teaser started by showing Liza on a date and telling Kelsey, in another scene, that it felt great to date someone without the need to lie about something.

For the past three seasons of "Younger," Liza realized how hard it was both in the professional and personal aspect to be a 40-year-old single mom. In the past installments of the show, she dated a tattoo artist named Josh (Nico Tortorella) who she tricked into believing that she was 26 years old.

In another scene, Liza and Kelsey were in the office, browsing the web to find potential boyfriends. When Kelsey needed to leave for a moment, she told Liza they will be stalking a certain guy on the internet when she gets back.

Liza then hesitated and said "stalking" the guy would be "creepy." But Kelsey responded by saying it was not and argued: "That's dating. Get used to it."

In the following scene, Liza and Kelsey attended a party where everyone apparently needed to wear something pink. From a distance, they eyed a handsome man named Zane Anders (Charles Michael Davis) who Liza said was "really attractive" and Kelsey assured her friend that Zane knows it.

However, it looks like the real issue to be tackled in the next episode still involves Josh, who turned out to be dating someone from Liza's apartment. While walking one night, Kelsey told her best friend, in a caring tone, that Joshua has already moved on and Liza should too.

"Younger" season 4's fourth episode, which is titled "In the Pink," will air on Wednesday, July 19, at 10 p.m. EDT on TV Land.