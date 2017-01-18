Your Business Is God's Work!

Andy Mason, author of the book God With You at Work, is spearheading a movement to help fellow leaders engage God's presence and bring the culture of Heaven to their workplace and transform the cities in which they live.

"Jesus didn't die just so we could get to Heaven, but to bring Heaven to Earth," said Mason, a 43-year-old native of New Zealand, in an interview with The Christian Post about his book. "Because, if Jesus died for all creation to be fully alive, there must be cities and nations to disciple. To do that, we must be engaged with the economic engine of the city. And that means connecting with business people.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/god-with-you-at-work-author-on-movement-to-bring-heaven-to-earth-in-the-business-world-172442/#0O3tYrAsDDArPVJ4.99