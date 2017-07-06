YouTube and VH1 Star Stevie Ryan's Death Ruled as Apparent Suicide

Instagram/stevieryan The 33-year-old's death was ruled as an apparent suicide when she hanged herself in her home.

YouTube star Stevie Ryan sadly passed away at the young age of 33, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed. Her death was ruled as an apparent suicide after the actress hanged herself inside her house on July 1.

The 33-year-old had been very vocal about her struggles with depression on her YouTube channel, Little Loca. Ryan even hosted a podcast with Kristin Carney titled "Mentally Ch(ill)" where they talked about the subject of depression.

Ryan's grandfather had earlier passed away and her grief may have contributed to her suicide. In fact, the last thing Ryan posted on Twitter was about her grandfather. "The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa." Ryan said in her Twitter post.

Just last week, the actress spoke about her grandfather's death on the podcast and there she admitted that she is afraid the death of her grandfather would further send her into depression.

Aside from her YouTube career, Ryan was known for her celebrity impressions and eventually starred on VH1's "Stevie TV," a pop culture sketch show. Apart from that, she also co-hosted the reality TV series "Sex with Brody" alongside Brody Jenner.

Her friend and co-host, Carney, took to social media to express her sadness.

"RIP @StevieRyan The coolest girl I've ever known," she tweeted.

"Teen Mom" star Tyler Baltierra, who had previously spoken with Ryan about her depression, also took to Twitter upon hearing the news of the California-native's death.

"I'm so sad to hear about @StevieRyan I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of @CatelynnLowell #RIP." Baltierra said in a Twitter post.

Ryan's ex-boyfriend, actor Drake Bell, couldn't believe the news of her suicide. The two dated back in 2005 to 2006. The 31-year-old actor has been flooding his Twitter with a series of tweets dedicated to his former flame.

"No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING. Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!" he wrote.