Youtube TV Adds Seven New Channels to Their List Including AMC, BBC America, Among Others

Youtube TV has been lagging behind other direct streaming rivals such as PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now when it launched last month with just 39 channels to offer. Now, the streaming service from the biggest Internet video site has added some much-needed channels in its line-up.

YouTube TVYouTube's new paid streaming service will allow subscribers to access live TV anywhere and anytime, as shown in this screenshot from YouTube TV's official website.

Another online tv option has been added as Youtube TV launched in April this year, but so far, the service has yet to deliver on its promise to provide a comprehensive range of viewing options to its subscribers. Since its launch, Youtube TV has offered 39 channels, along with access to original series made for the Youtube Red channel, for $35 a month according to Engadget.

On Monday, May 15, Youtube TV has delivered on its commitment to provide more channels as the paid streaming service from Google added seven new cable networks, according to 9 to 5 Google. These new channels are immediately available to Youtube TV's basic $35 package, and this update adds some big names to their list.

AMC and BBC America are two of the biggest additions made on Monday, bringing some of the top-rated TV series today to the streaming service. NBC Universal expanded their coverage to include shows from Telemundo and Universo. AMC is bringing in their other cable networks as well, with Sundance TV, We TV, and IFC being added to Youtube TV.

This new development bumps up the number of channels available for the Google streaming service from 39 to 46, plus Youtube Red Originals.

Those looking to spend more on their streaming selection can add Showtime for $11 and Fox Soccer Plus for $15 per month, which is the same as before. This update has been rolling out since Monday, with Los Angeles and nearby areas already seeing the new channels in Youtube TV's web and mobile apps.

The service has a lot of catching up to do, compared to Sling TV's 90 channel line-up, for example. But with this progress in just a month after launch, YouTube TV looks to be gaining on the other streaming services very quickly.