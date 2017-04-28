'Yowamushi Pedal: New Generation' Episode 16 Recap, Spoilers: Second Inter-High Road Race Begins

The latest episode of the anime series "Yowamushi Pedal: New Generation" marked the beginning of the highly-awaited Inter-High road race.

Youtube/ TOHO animation チャンネル A screenshot from the official trailer of "Yowamushi Pedal: New Generation."

The three-day race took place at Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, a location said to be a sprinter killer because of its long and very steep slopes. Hours before the exciting race kicked off, the episode set up the stage by showing the growing conflicts between the opposing teams of the tournament.

Titled "The Second Inter High," the episode kicked off with a brief and informative explanation on the venue of the competition, particularly the roads that will be used by the cyclists. Later on in the episode, Sugimoto Terufumi gave a speech to the non-competing members of the Sohoku Cycling Club, encouraging them to support the representing members of their team the best they can. He explained how they are the seventh member of the competing team because the others won't be able to ride without them.

Sohoku was considered as an underdog compared to Hakogaku, which has a long history of being reigning champions in road racing. In one scene of the episode, Sohoku's bus was overshadowed both literally and figuratively by the enormous and more extravagant vehicle of Hakogaku.

Teshima Junta went on to say that winning for the first time will be seen by people as a fluke, which is why they had to win twice in order to be acknowledged as a strong and serious team.

Naruko Shoukichi went to Kyoto Fushimi's tent to declare war on Midousuji Akira and to finally settle old scores. Meanwhile, Kaburagi Issa had a confrontation with Hakogaku's sprinter Doubashi Masakayo who has been given the nickname Road Monster for his vicious skills as a cyclist. With their heated exchange, Doubashi managed to plant doubt in Kaburagi's mind regarding Onoda Sakamichi's cycling skills, affecting Kaburagi's confidence in the Sohoku team.

"Yowamushi Pedal: New Generation" is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.