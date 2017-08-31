'Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana' Has Received a PS4 Demo and More Exclusive Content Before Full Release

Steam official website Promotional picture for "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana."

Developed by Nihon Falcom, "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" has received a lot of love since it was first released in Japan last year. The gaming community has waited for a long time but it seems that the PlayStation 4 (PS4) version is finally making its way. Recent reports have revealed that the publishers have released a PS4 demo, which also includes some exclusive content on what fans can expect once the full game has been released.

According to reports, the publisher Nippon Ichi Software (NIS) America has posted a new trailer that details the content of the game to be exclusively enjoyed by those who have the game title on Sony's PS4 or a PC. Furthermore, the trailer comes just ahead of the full release. "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" is scheduled to be released for PS4, PlayStation Vita, and PC on Sept. 12 for North America and Sept. 15 in Europe.

Further reports also reveal that the content trailer featured a new difficulty mode called Inferno, which features tons of new experiences in the form of more dungeons and more forms for Dana to change into, which will affect her battle attributes. In the meantime, the fans are urged to take advantage of the wealth of experience that the demo has to offer.

"Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" begins by placing the gamers in the current situation of the title's protagonist, Adol, who awakens in the middle of a shipwreck. He is stranded on an island with only the other survivors of the tragedy to accompany him on his adventure. It is later revealed that the island is apparently suffering from a curse and Adol and the other survivors join together to build a village and protect each other from beasts. Before long, Adol is set to have visions of a blue-haired girl named Dana. "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" will see through Adol uncovering the mystery of Dana and the cursed island.