'Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links' Booster Pack Guide: Choosing the Best Pack

Konami

Last month, Konami started releasing "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links" worldwide, and iOS and Android users can now check it out and find out why the "Yu-Gi-Oh!" card game franchise is so popular. The game is free-to-play, but it does offer paid content within the app.

In "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links," players get to face other duelists from all over the world. But before they do that, they will have to construct a deck and they will have hundreds of "Yu-Gi-Oh!" cards to choose from. That's a daunting task, and the number of cards continues to grow thanks to the booster packs that players can purchase in the card shop with the gems they have collected in the game.

Right now, there are four booster packs available in the game: "The Ultimate Rising," "Age of Discovery," "Neo-Impact" and the newly-released "Flame of The Tyrant."

Each pack has their own strengths, so players will have to choose carefully. Twinfinite's Collin MacGregor has suggested that beginners should pick "The Ultimate Rising" because it is the most balanced booster pack out there, especially if the deck does not have a particular theme. He believes this is the best pack available.

More experienced duelists who have constructed a water-themed deck should pick "Age of Discovery" because it contains a number of powerful water monsters. Meanwhile, players who have a dragon-themed deck should pick "Neo-Impact" since it contains a number of powerful dragon cards like Meteor B. Dragon and Paladin of White Dragon. The deck also has several strong ritual-summon monsters.

The latest booster pack, "Flame of The Tyrant," can help anyone who has a fire-themed deck since it contains a number of fire-type monsters. The pack added a lot of powerful fire-type cards to the game, however, there are lesser spell/trap cards than in the other packs. The pack also contains a number of insect-type monsters, and it contains the ultra-rare cards Tyrant Dragon and Rigorous Reaver.

Those are all the booster packs for now, but more should come out in the coming months.