'Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links' Characters: Learn The Steps To Unlock and Use Legendary Duelists

Now that "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links" is available on Android and iOS devices, players would like to know how they can unlock their favorite characters and play as one of the legendary duelists.

KonamiYami Yugi on "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links"

According to reports, players will start their adventure on "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links" as either Yami Yugi or Seto Kaiba. More duelists can also be chosen as characters along the way as players complete tasks and as their ranks go up.

However, some of the legendary duelists require taking more complicated steps and meeting certain requirements before they can be unlocked. Players will encounter special task lists which they need to fulfill in order to unlock and use some of the most powerful duelists as playing characters.

Players also have to note that the difficulty of unlocking legendary duelists vary. While some might only require reaching a certain stage, others call for more complicated steps. Luckily, Media Craft has listed all the steps to unlock them all.

Joey Wheeler is one of the easiest characters to unlock. Players can access him upon finishing Stage 3 and winning against Joey in Duel World Level 1.

Meanwhile, players can unlock Tea Gardner when they have already used spell or trap cards at least five times, triumphed in a duel against Tea, and having all Character Unlock Missions completed.

Mai Valentine can be unlocked after reaching Stage 10. Players will need to win three consecutive duels and defeat Mai by using Joey Wheeler. They also need to beat a Level 20 Joey Wheeler in Duel World. All Character Unlock Missions need to be completed as well.

To unlock Rex Raptor, first, players will need to reach Stage 20. Players will also need to acquire 2,000 effect damage points and do - in a single duel - three successful Tribute Summons. Like the other legendary duelists, unlocking Rex requires completing all Character Unlock Missions and beating him in Duel World Level 30

Only after 100 duels against standard characters can a player start to unlock Weevil Underwood. Players will need to recover 1,000 life points in one duel, utilize spells card at least 30 times, complete all Character Unlock Missions and defeating Weevil at Duel World Level 30.

After 150 successful Tribute Summons, players can start to unlock Mako Tsunami. To use this character, players are required to use Skills in the Duel World mode for at least 20 times, do at least six Normal Summons in one duel, win against Mako in Level 30 of Duel World and complete all Character Unlock Missions.

To unlock Bandit Keith, players will first need to win against 50 legendary duelists. Players will also have to gather 2 Machine-Type cards, complete all Character Unlock Missions, and beat Keith at Level 30 in the Duel World.

Odion can be unlocked once Trap Cards have been used for 300 times. Players will also need to use one of these Trap Cards for at least 10 times in a single duel, win against Odion in Duel World Level 30 and complete Character Unlock Missions.

Lastly, to start the bid to unlock Ishizu Ishtar, players need to summon at least 200 Light-Attribute monsters, win against her while having 6,000 life points remaining after the duel, defeat her in the Duel World Level 30 and go through all Character Unlock Missions.