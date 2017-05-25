'Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links' Paradox Brothers Event Guide: Unlocking New Duelists, Duel Assessment System Explained

The fans of "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links" are in for a great roller coaster ride, as a new event has just surfaced. It is called the Paradox Brothers and is expected to bring a couple of exciting stuff to the hit mobile game. For anyone who is wondering how to unlock the title's new duelists, this guide is just perfect.

Facebook/Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Konami has introduced a new event for "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links" called Paradox Brothers.

In its most organic form, the Paradox Brothers event allows gamers to collect a number of duel gate keys in "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links." These keys are basically for defeating others players in the game's world. These are also meant as a way to challenge the two brothers.

As expected, the new event comes with tons of rewards for fortunate players. For instance, if they are able to subdue the aforementioned brothers, players will be given a good number of gems. Add to these a collection of coins and new cards, among others, soon after the right amount of points are achieved.

After each duel with the Paradox Brothers in "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links," the Duel Assessment system will automatically determine the total number of points the players will receive. The more times they are able to defeat the brothers, the faster they are likely to increase their points. It should be noted, though, that in order to participate, they must at least be stage level 4.

To unlock the new duelists in "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links," players are required to accumulate at least 180,000 points in their duels with the brothers, as reported by iDigitalTimes. The two will reportedly first appear near the Duel Gate, particularly at level 10. With each defeat, they automatically increase in levels to 20, 30 and, lastly, 40. Of course, the higher the level, the more chances of acquiring more points.

In related news, Konami, the company behind the game "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links," has managed to generate at least $2 billion in sales for its fiscal year ending in March 2017. While the figure is considered whopping, it is still down by eight percent year-on-year. Nonetheless, profits have substantially risen to $228 million, which is 146.8 percent year-on-year.