'Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links' Toon World Event: Players Can Face Pegasus at Level 50

Players of "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links" now have a second chance to unlock Pegasus and collect more Toon cards with the return of the Welcome to Toon World event.

To unlock Pegasus, players should earn 200,000 points during the event period only, but the character does not appear in the Duel World until players successfully pass level 40 (which could amount to more or less 380,000 points in actual gameplay). Some players, however, encountered Pegasus as early as level 30.

The Welcome to Toon World event adds the ability to duel Pegasus on level 50, plus it gives additional Toon monsters such as Buster Blader and Dark Magician Girl.

Defeating Pegasus at level 50 will reward players with a x20 multiplier, but the character will use a different and stronger deck of cards.

According to iDigitalTimes, Pegasus at level 50 will not merely use the usual Toon World deck, but it will be focused on summoning a powerful Ritual monster called Relinquished.

However, Pegasus has powerful four-star monsters on deck to keep players off until it can finally use Relinquished.

To prepare for this duel, players must know what these cards are, which include Breaker the Magical Warrior, Toon Gemini Elf, and Ritual Djinn. A trap card is also included on deck which is powerful enough to destroy other monsters by removing a spell card.

The best cards for players to bring on deck are those like Dunames Dark Witch and Jerry Beans Man. It would also help to have spell and trap cards at hand that can help shield from the devastating effects of Pegasus' cards.

For players who have to face Pegasus at level 40, the recommended decks to use are Clown/Union Attack with a score of 7,000 to 9,000, Clown/Piranha with a score of 7,000 to 8,000, and Unhappy Girl/Union Attack with a score of 6,000 to 8,000.

The Unhappy Girl/Deckout could also work for players who just started the game and are not done with rolling the first and second card box.