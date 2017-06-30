'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Free Online Games News: The Best Games, Updates: Discount Sales for 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Duel Links

Konami launched a Ranked Duels revamp celebration event that offers discount sales and various giveaways for "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links."

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links" is a free-to-play, virtual trading card game.

On Facebook, the game developer revealed that several discount sales and at least 500 Gems will be available as part of the celebration of the upcoming revamp featuring the Ranked Duels.

Players are expected to use this event to upgrade their decks as well as challenge the latest Ranked Duels that will be introduced in the free-to-play smartphone game that was first released worldwide in January.

The "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links" online mobile game was dropped by Konami in celebration of the "Yu-Gi-Oh!" series' 20th anniversary.

According to critical reviews, the "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links" will bring players back to the franchise's roots by lessening some of the currently released advanced cards as well as the game's contemporary summoning techniques. This means players must go back to basics while discovering new ways to enjoy the game.

Other available "Yu-Gi-Oh!" online games that can be downloaded for free include the "Yu-Gi-Oh! Magic and Tactic," "Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Master," the "Yu-Gi-Oh! Necronomicon 2," and the "Yu-Gi-Oh! Bam."

Meanwhile, "Yu-Gi-Oh!" English anime voice actor Dan Green exclusively explained to ComicBook why the franchise is still successful after all these years.

According to the voice actor who lends his voice to Yugi Moto in the anime series, fans still appreciate the franchise's universal theme that centers on friendship.

"I think because at the very heart of it there's this devotion to friendship - which I know it sounds cliche. They literally state it in the show, but it's a part of it. I think, in particular, those characters are at an age we can all relate to," Green stated. "They're in high school, they're discovering who they are. That can be a very scary time. You don't know if you are going to fit in; You don't know if you are going to be accepted. I think people committing that sense of friendship to each other."