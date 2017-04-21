'Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS' Spoilers: Synopsis of Episode 1 Reveals Yusaku's Real Motives

With the new "Yu-Gi-Oh!" anime series titled "Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS" set to be released next month, a synopsis for the show's first episode has surfaced, providing more information about the series' main protagonist as well as what his real motives are.

Youtube/Official Yu-Gi-Oh! A screenshot from the official trailer of "Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions."

The synopsis for "Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS" was found by AnimateTimes and was translated by The Organization. The upcoming premiere episode is titled "My Name's Playmaker" and it refers to the nickname Yusaku — the series' main protagonist — gives himself in order to hide his identity.

The synopsis of "Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS" episode 1 reads:

"'Den City' is where the latest and greatest online network has been developed. There, in the VR Space "LINK VRAINS," managed by "SOL Technology Inc.," people Duel day and night. The main character, "Fujiki, Yusaku," is a cool high school student with excellent skills of observation. In order to defeat the "Knights of Hanoi" who seek to destroy "LINK VRAINS," he transforms himself into his avatar, "Playmaker" to fight them in Duels while remaining anonymous in real life. But now, a hacker with the same purpose as Yusaku, a man named Kusanagi Shouichi, has information that "SOL Technology" is desperately searching for a mysterious life form. Yusaku realizes the "Knights of Hanoi" are also searching for this entity, spreading a trap across the network, for an operation to capture it."

Through this leaked synopsis, it has been pinpointed where "Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS" will take place — in Den City.

"VRAINS" stands for "Virtual Reality Artificial Intelligence Network System," and according to Comicbook.com, the animated show is slated to introduce a brand-new style of dueling to the popular franchise once it debuts on TV. The tech-heavy series will show its lead characters going "card-to-card" in VR arenas which are capable of bringing fearsome Duel Monsters to life.

Yusaku's character is described as a wallflower who is shy but whose hacking skills and strategic mind are also unparalleled. Whenever he participates in a duel, the character goes through physical and mental transformation. The physical result gives the boy very colorful hair, while mentally, he is granted the strong will necessary for him to win his duels.

The upcoming anime series will also introduce additional new characters. For example, the flagship Duel Monster of "VRAINS" is referred to as Decode Talker, and it is a robotic creature whose agility and skills allow it to carry a massive sword.

"Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS" is scheduled to premiere this coming May 10 on TV Tokyo.