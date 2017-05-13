'Yuri on Ice' Movie Release Date, Latest News: Full-Length Animated Movie in the Works; Is Season 2 Still Possible?

A "Yuri!!! on Ice" movie has just been announced. Does this mean that a second season may no longer be in the books?

YouTube/avex picturesA screenshot of main protagonist Yuri Katsuki from the breakout hit anime series "Yuri!!! On Ice."

The highly acclaimed sports anime has continued to fascinate fans the world over even months after its first season concluded. But while fans have especially been awaiting an official season 2 renewal, the people behind the series may have just given them a much bigger update. A full-length animated film featuring Yuri Katsuki and Victor Nikiforov will be in the works soon, and fans couldn't be any more excited.

"Yuri!!! on Ice" follows the Grand Prix journey of professional figure skater Yuri under the tutelage of world-renown Russian figure skater Victor.

Their mentor–apprentice relationship soon blossomed into romance, which is one of the reasons why fans are still looking forward to more of their figure skating adventures together as Yuri continues to aim for his dream to win and make his mark in the world of figure skating.

The series has received a favorable response from the anime-loving community as well as from professional skaters themselves who have even commented on the realistic depiction of the sport featured in the series.

American figure skater, Johnny Weir has reportedly commented that what made "Yuri!!! on Ice" a good show was not just the skating, but also the fact that the people behind the anime really seemed to know their stuff.

"It's such a good show and there's so much good things from the figure skating world in the show that you wouldn't—if you're just a casual fan—you wouldn't know, but for us, the skaters, you see one storyline and you can see something from your life or your friend's life," Weir has been quoted as saying.

The upcoming movie will be produced by Mappa Studios. As of the moment, there are still no further details released regarding possible plot points. More updates will hopefully be revealed when production finally begins sometime in the near future.

Fans are also still awaiting a possible second season announcement.