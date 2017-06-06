'Yuri!!! On Ice' News: Characters Visit 'Steven Universe'

When the "Steven Universe #4" comic was released last week, readers were surprised and delighted to see "Yuri!!! on Ice" characters pay a visit to Beach City for a local Renaissance Faire.

Facebook/StevenUniverseA promotional image for "Steven Universe"

Yūri Katsuki, Victor Nikiforov, Otabek Altin, and Yuri Plisetsky were those that appeared in the latest edition of the "Steven Universe" comics, which was authored by Melanie Gillman and illustrated by Katy Farina.

A Twitter user with the handle @kokiriemeralds shared photos of the comic pages where the characters made their surprise appearances. Set in Beach City, the home of Cartoon Network's popular show "Steven Universe," Yūri and Victor are seen holding hands in the background, while Yuri is spotted seemingly pinching a not very amused Otabek in the arm.

YURI ON ICE!!! WAS IN!!! A STEVEN UNIVERSE COMIC!!!! NICE!!!! pic.twitter.com/0UMIwQfzIv — Jessie (@kokiriemeralds) May 31, 2017

Farina was asked by Anime News Network about what inspired her to give the "Yuri!!! on Ice" characters cameo appearances in their comic.

"I just like YoI -- the characters are great!" she said. "Sometimes drawing backgrounds isn't the most compelling, so I tend to add cameos. It makes it fun for me to draw, and it's a cute little Easter egg for the people reading."

The illustrator also told the publication that the anime series inspired her at times when she was feeling "discouraged and unmotivated," especially when the character named Yuri was working hard to build up his confidence.

Moreover, she added: "Victor and Yuri's relationship also -- watching that develop and the nuance of their dynamic is really compelling. Yuri is definitely my fave though! Whenever I'm feeling like I can't do something I think back to the series and his journey."

However, this was not the first time that characters from other franchises have made appearances in "Steven Universe." On Cartoon Network's show, characters from Evangelion and Sailor Moon have also had cameos.

"Yuri!!! on Ice" is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll, while the "Steven Universe #4" comic has been available since last Wednesday.