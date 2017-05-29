'Yuri on Ice' Rumors: Anime's Second Season Canceled Because of Movie

After it was speculated that "Yuri on Ice" season 2 would be announced last month, fans are now suspecting that the unique anime series will not have a sophomore season as there may be no more story material left for it because of its announced movie adaptation.

Facebook/Yuri on IceSome fans suspect that "Yuri on Ice" season 2 may no longer happen because of its movie adaptation.

There is no denying that "Yuri on Ice" season 1 was one of the most successful anime series to debut in 2016. As the anime series broke away from the usual fight-style and fantasy-themed anime series and focused on competitive figure skating, it succeeded in establishing its own cult following.

While many were expecting that "Yuri on Ice" season 2 would be announced at last month's "Yuri on Stage," the concluded event did not mention the highly anticipated sophomore season of the breakthrough anime series. Instead, "Yuri on Stage" became the venue for the announcement of the "Yuri on Ice" movie.

While the announcement of the movie was a pleasant surprise to the fans, some are now worried that "Yuri on Ice" season 2 will not happen as there may be no more story material for it. To recall, it was believed earlier this year that "Yuri on Ice" will return for its season 2 after the anime's creator, Mitsurou Kubo, was asked if she was planning to watch the then-ongoing figure skating competition.

However, a translation of Kubo's answer quoted her as saying that she would only cheer online as she would be busy working on "Yuri on Ice's" sequel. However, with the announcement of "Yuri on Ice" the movie, some fans are beginning to be skeptical about the fate of its supposed sophomore season.

On the other hand, there are still those who believe that a second season for "Yuri on Ice" is possible. Reportedly, apart from Kubo having said that she still has some unused materials for the anime's debut season, she also said that the movie will be entirely different from the anime series.

Many also believe that a season 2 for "Yuri on Ice" is very possible given how its story ended. To recall, the season 1 finale of the anime ended with Yuri ending only as a runner-up in the Grand Prix series, hence, it is possible for its season 2 to feature him finally bagging the plum.

Will "Yuri on Ice" really return for a season 2? If yes, when?

Fans can only speculate for now.